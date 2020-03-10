PM and Vice President greet on behalf of Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wished people on the occasion of Holi today. They said that the festival breaks the barriers that divide people.

Naidu’s tweet said,” “This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together,” Naidu tweeted.”

“This festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy,” the vice president said.

Greeting people on the festival of colours, Modi hoped that it brings happiness in the lives of all people of the country.