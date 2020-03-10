Release date of Kunjali Marakkar and Master delayed due to pandemic Covid

A joint meet of various Cinema associations organized by Producers association evaluated the situation in the backdrop of rising Corona threat. All theaters will be closed from tomorrow(Wednesday)to keep up with the health ministries guideline to avoid places of mass gathering.CM Pinarayi Vijayan also had urged the same in an urgent press meet to address the rising threat.

The release date of big-budget movies Kunjali Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham and Vijay movie Master is postponed to a later date.FEFKA and Producers union urged Producers and directors to decide aptly whether to continue filming the ongoing projects.