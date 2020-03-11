‘Corona Panic is a dumb’, tweets world’s most enigmatic billionaire Elon Musk

The Covid-19 pandemic is paralyzing normal life in the US as it does to the rest of the world. Important events get canceled, airlines cancel flights and companies tell employees to work from home.

But amid a nationwide emergency, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for one, is having a hard time understanding what the panic is all about. “The coronavirus panic is dumb,” Musk tweeted Friday afternoon.

Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Hyperloop and Space X program is famous for his distinct vision and out of the box ideas edging at eccentricity. After Space X program which is intended to build a human colony on Mars, Musk is currently working on Neura link, a project which fuses neuro Chips to human brains to built, more capable Cyborg beings