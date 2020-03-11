Coronavirus : Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to withdraw circular issued by DGCA

India on Tuesday has imposed additional restrictions on passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India, making it mandatory for them to submit a certificate of having tested negative for Coronavirus from designated laboratories authorised by health authorities of these countries.

Reacting to the development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “we are receiving information that many Indians are stranded in airports in Italy as they are not able to board flights to India without the certificates of having tested negative for COVID 19.”