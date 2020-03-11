IPL 2020 : Fan touches MS Dhoni’s feet during CSK’s practice match ; Watch Video

A fan breached security to touch the feet of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This is not the first time fans have entered the ground to show their love and respect for Dhoni.

Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammates, begun their practice at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League. One particular fan decided to climb up the barricades and run on to the field to meet the cricketer.

In the video, the fan runs up to Dhoni and touches his feet. Soon after, security officials escort the fan off the field.