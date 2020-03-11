Opposition asks report from Amit Shah,Speaker revokes suspension of MP’s

Opposition parties sought a detailed report from Home minister Amit Shah on Delhi riots which created a stir in Rajya sabha. The opposition parties reminded the central government of their promise to share the steps taken to tackle the Delhi violence. But the demand caused an uproar which caused the lower house to be adjourned till 12 and the upper house was suspended till 12:30 PM.

Home minister Amit Shah agreed to provide a report on Delhi riots during the afternoon session of the house. An open discussion is expected to happen in the evening in accordance with clause 193. Amit Shah had to clarify the reason for the Delhi riots to continue for three days , without considerable intervention on part of Delhi Police before the house. A resolution move is unlikely to happen in the present scenario.

Meanwhile Lok sabha speaker, Om Birla today revoked the suspension of Congress MP’s .The opposition MP’s were suspended for their alleged misconduct in the Parliament.