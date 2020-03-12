DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

10 villagers killed by gunmen

Mar 12, 2020, 09:58 pm IST
At least 10 people were killed and a village was  burned down  in African country, Mali.  As per the locals, the attackers  raided the village named Kourkanda  in Central Mali  on Monday. The  village is situated near the international border of Mali with  Burkina Faso.

The armed attackers came in small groups on motorcycles and around 8 pm they started to attack.

Central Mali has been riven by inter-ethnic violence since a jihadist revolt broke out in the north of the West African country in 2012. The insurgency has claimed thousands of lives, displaced more than a million people and spread to neighbouring countries

