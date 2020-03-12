10 villagers killed by gunmen

At least 10 people were killed and a village was burned down in African country, Mali. As per the locals, the attackers raided the village named Kourkanda in Central Mali on Monday. The village is situated near the international border of Mali with Burkina Faso.

The armed attackers came in small groups on motorcycles and around 8 pm they started to attack.

Central Mali has been riven by inter-ethnic violence since a jihadist revolt broke out in the north of the West African country in 2012. The insurgency has claimed thousands of lives, displaced more than a million people and spread to neighbouring countries