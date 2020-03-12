Congress compares Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP with Burari suicide case

Congress compared Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP to Burari suicide case. Comparing both the cases, the MP Congress said that to attain salvation, 11 members of Bhatia family committed suicide in Delhi’s Burari and similarly, for better future prospects, Jyotiraditya Scindia accepted the membership of the BJP. However, in both these tragic cases, the results are almost the same, the MP Congress tweeted.

However, the tweet went viral soon after it was posted and was deleted from the timeline.

In 2018, eleven family members of the Bhatia family were found dead in their house. After the initial investigation, it was found that while ten family members had committed suicide by hanging the oldest member of the family, the grandmother, was strangled.

Terming the deaths as mass suicide, the Delhi Police said that the family members killed themselves to attain salvation.