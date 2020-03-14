If your smartphone have any of thse PINs? Then change it immediately

A study released by a group of researchers has claimed that if you are using some familiar PINs in your smartphone then you will be at greater risks. Researchers at Ruhr University in Germany has released their study report.

According to the study, the 10 most popular four-digit PINs are: 1234, 0000, 2580, 1111, 5555, 5683, 0852, 2222, 1212, 1998. The most popular six-digit PINs are and 123456, 654321, 111111, 000000, 123123, 666666, 121212, 112233, 789456,159753.

Researchers showed that the blacklist used by Apple to prevent particularly frequent PINs could be optimized and that it would make even greater sense to implement one on Android devices. It emerged that six-digit PINs do not provide more security than four-digit ones.

According to the researchers, it seems that users currently do not understand intuitively what it is that makes a six-digit PIN secure.

The researchers claim that the attacker did not know the victim and did not care whose mobile phone is unlocked. Accordingly, the best attack strategy would be to try the most likely PINs first.