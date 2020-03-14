‘Naam’ foundation files 25 Cr defamation case against Tanushree Dutta

‘Naam’, the NGO of Nana Patekar fans had filed a defamation case against Tanushree Dutta, the Bollywood actress who sparked the #Metoo movement in India. The foundation demands 25 Cr rupees as compensation for defamation.

The actress had earlier alleged that the Naam foundation is collecting foreign funds in the name of distraught farmers of India and diverting the funds for other purposes. She accused the organization of hyping the distribution of sarees once a year among farmer families, as an only act of kindness of the NGO.’The funds collected for building cottages for flood-affected farmers have been diverted’, she blamed.

The case is in judicial proceeding under Bombay High Court,and the court has forbidden her to make further allegations. Tanushree Dutta who is now an NRI residing in the US was not present at the first hearing. The case is tabled in Justice AK Menons bench.