Gautam Gambhir reacts to Pakistan’s Kashmir concern in COVID 19 conference

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir slammed Pakistan raising the Kashmir issue during a SAARC teleconference session for sketching the regional measures to curb the pandemic.

Terming the reference ‘Churlish’, he sarcastically tweeted that it “showed” Islamabad’s “commitment” to fighting this global pandemic. He advised Pakistan to first attend to cries of help from its “own people” in danger zones. Pakistan so far has isolated 45 people showing signs of Covid-19.No deaths are reported.

During the SAARC conference called out by Indian Prime minister, Pak health minister Jafar urged India to lift the Kashmir lock-down hindering operation of medical facilities as Covid-19 cases start emerging from the fresh Union territory.

Also read: