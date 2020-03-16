Coronavirus : Over 240 Muslims who attended Islamic event at mosque tested positive for COVID 19

According to latest reports, a total of 243 people have been reported positive for coronavirus in Malaysia after they had attended the gathering at a mosque. Nine cases are considered to be critically ill and are closely monitored in intensive care. The health officials of Malaysia stated that all event participants and their close contacts will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Nearly 190 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Malaysia on Sunday, most linked to Tablighi Ijtema, an Islamic evangelical event at a mosque that was attended by more than 16,000 people from several countries. Ijtema is a congregation of Muslims which is an essential part of Tablighi Jamaat.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement. Malaysian health authorities have said around 16,000 people attended the religious gathering held at a mosque near Kuala Lumpur between February 27 and March 1. Around 14,500 of the participants are Malaysian.