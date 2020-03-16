Retired judge incites Muslims for violence, delivers hate speech against Modi government: watch video

A video of a hates speech delivered by a retired judge has ignited wrath among social media users. In the video, the Retired Justice BG Kolse-Pati incites Muslims for violence. He delivered the hate speech against Modi government at an anti-CAA rally.This was reported by OPIndia.

Retired Justice BG Kolse-Pati deliverd the speech at a anti-CAA rally organised by Jamat Islamic Hind on January. He has asked Muslims to fight against the CAA. The law according to him was fundamentally discriminatory towards the Muslims of the country and urged them to descend on to streets, lay their lives to end Modi’s rule in the country, said he.

“We have started a movement. Muslims should take the initiative now. You are 20-25 crores in population and once if you hit the streets, the entire country will be shaken,” he can heard saying in the video.

Earlier, in January this year, the Pune Police had registered a complaint against BG Kolse Patil under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for his derogatory and defamatory statements against Veer Savarkar.