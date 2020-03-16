Sex doll company introduces fresh range of sex dolls with implanted human hair

Sex dolls with implanted human hair were deemed so realistic that customers thought they were human.

Silicone Lovers, a company that supplies dolls, said its fresh range of models left people taking “a few seconds” to realise they were not alive.

Co-founder Louie Love said the plastic girlfriends are fit with implanted human hair courtesy of donations.

They are also coming with drastic improvements to skin texture, including features such as freckles.

Mr Love told said: “I would say the silicone heads look incredibly realistic, it’s insane. I personally think they are already there (indistinguishable) but it’s just a personal opinion.