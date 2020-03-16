Watch the thrilling video of rescuing a leopard from a well

A video of rescuing a leopard from awell has won the hearts of netizens. The thrilling video was captured from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

The video was shared on micro blogging website by an Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan. The video shows a group of men holding both sides of a rope ladder across a well. A bed had been fastened on the ladder right in the middle. And the leopard can be seen sitting right on top of it.

The clip shows the men pulling the ladder up together. Once it reaches the edge of the well, the men are seen walking away to allow the leopard to climb up the rest of the way.