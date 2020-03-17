DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDiseases & RemediesLatest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Andhra government files petition against center on SC

Mar 17, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has challenged the Center’s decision to delay the local bodies’ elections under the pretension of the Coronavirus. Attorney on behalf of the state government on Monday referred to the postponement of local bodies elections before Justice Lalit in the Supreme Court.

The attorney alleged the Center is following an indifferent attitude towards federal states and the decision to postpone municipal elections was imposed without even a formal discussion with the State government. Judge Lalit’s bench responded by ordering the registrar to include the postponement of the election of local bodies in the list of cases on Tuesday.

