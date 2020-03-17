Civil Aviation authority orders Airliners to follow these hygiene steps in flights

Civil aviation regulator DGCA directed Airliners that all aircraft must be deep-cleaned and disinfected at least once in 24 hours. The directive comes at a time when the nation passes through stage 2 of the disease when the pathogen spreads rapidly through social contacts. The airliners are particularly at risk when the staffs travel extensive distances through various zones of the disease.

All aircraft must be equipped with hand sanitizers placed in common areas like lavatories and galleys, Directorate General of Civil Aviation told the carriers. DGCA further directed carriers that all aircraft must have at least one “universal precaution kit” to protect crew who will handle suspected coronavirus cases.