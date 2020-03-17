Coronavirus : Prisoners escape from jails ahead of COVID19 lockdown : Watch Video

According to the local media report, as many as 1,000 prisoners had fled from four prisons- Mirandopolis, Mongagua, Porto Feliz and Tremembe. The Sao Paulo state prison authority said that they are “still tallying the exact number of fugitives.”

A video of the incident is also going viral, where several prisoners can be seen purportedly fleeing. Meanwhile, Rapid Intervention Group (GIR) and the Military Police have been informed to take care of the situation.

Prisoners fled from the jails ahead of suspension of their day-release privileges due to COVID-19. The Sao Paulo state prison authority said that this step was necessary to contain the virus.Brazil has so far reported 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases.