Jacqueline Fernandez sets social media on fire with her ‘jaw dropping yoga video’: watch it here

All the fitness freaks were in greater disappointment as all the health clubs and gyms are shut downed due to coronavirus. And for those people the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared some videos of she doing ‘yoga’.

it is a very well known fact that Jacqueline Fernandez prefers to start her week the yoga way. The B-Town hottie on Monday shared a couple of videos on Instagram where she performs yoga, even as relaxing music plays in the background. And the videos had set the social media into fire.

Jacqueline looks hot and fit as ever in a short pink frock! “Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!”, she captioned the video.