Veteran journalist Patil Puttappa passes away

Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Patil Puttappa passed away due to age-related ailments at a hospital in Karnataka”s Hubballi on Monday night, officials sources said.He was 99.

Puttappa died at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where he was undergoing treatment due to age-related ailments, the sources said, adding that he was survived by a son and two daughters.

Fondly referred to as “PaPu”, Puttappa was the founder-editor of weekly “Prapancha” and also edited “Navayuga”. He also wrote columns in various dailies.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed his “deep grief” over the demise of Puttappa, who was also a Kannada activist.