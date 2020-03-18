Coronavirus : BigBoss show likely to be stopped temporarily

In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, Endemol Shine India, the producers of the BigBoss show informed programmes including the popular show ‘Big Boss’ are likely to be stopped temporarily.The decision was taken considering the safety of the employees, informed Indian version of the Dutch Company Endemol Shine India via their official Facebook page.

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.#LetsFightCorona

‘Endemol Shine India is committed to the well-being and safety of its employees, cast and crew. We have currently announced a voluntary suspension of all our administrative and production department until further notice, in light of the pandemic spread of COVID-19. This is a temporary suspension aimed at contributing towards efforts of minimising the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with all the safety and precautionary measures suggested by the government. These measures have been taken in an abundance of caution and the company has not experienced any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the organisation. During these challenging times, we appreciate the understanding of our employees, partners, crew and artists. We urge everyone to be safe and ensure necessary health measures. Hope to be back to entertaining you soon.’