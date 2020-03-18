Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus : BJP MP Suresh Prabhu in home quarantine

Mar 18, 2020, 10:29 am IST
BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas’ Meeting on 10th March 2020.

