Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 2500 in Italy,more than 31,500 infected

Italy reported 3,526 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. A total of 345 people also lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the European country on March 17. Italy is the worst-affected country in Europe. Till now, 31,506 positive cases of novel coronavirus and 2,503 deaths have been reported in this country.

Meanwhile, Italy on Tuesday made it mandatory for everyone who enters the country to self-isolate for 14 days unless they are only stopping over for 72 hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a joint statement, the ministries of health and transportation said that the measure would stay in effect till March 25.