Coronavirus: Leading airline in GCC to lay off staff

As the coronavirus has began to spread all over the world the most worstly hit were airline companies in the world. As many countries imposed strict travel restrictions the number of passengers began to decline. many companies had suspended flight services also.

And adding to this now a prominent airline company in the GCC has decided to lay off its employees. Qatar Airways has laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Qatar. This was informed by Philippine Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello on Wednesday.

A report said that the Filipino employees, including engineers and maintenance staff, were laid off on Tuesday. The Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment.

Qatar has enforced strict entry requirements to stop the spread of the disease which has infected 442 people in the country. All foreigners are banned from entering and the airline has cut flights to several destinations.