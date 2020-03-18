Coronavirus : ‘Modi government is the second parent to my daughter’ ; Letter from a father praising ‘PM Modi’ goes viral on social media

As the total number of infected people reached 142, the government has stopped incoming travel from a number of nations, including the European Union, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.But from bringing the stranded citizens back to setting up quarantine facilities and controlling its spread within the country, the Indian government has handled the situation extremely well.

A father, whose daughter was stranded in Milan, Italy while the country was observing a complete shutdown, has shared his emotional account of the situation which is doing rounds on the social media.

According to Sujay Kadam – the father of the student – from Mumbai, Maharashtra, his daughter went to Italy, Milan on 4th February for her Masters but her college was closed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

‘Surprised by the prompt reply from Indian Embassy in Italy’

“On 28th February she said that everything is okay and signed the rent agreement for four months but on 10th of March everything closed down including supermarkets,” he said.

However, the situation worsened in the coming days. With the city under lockdown and closure of supermarkets, Mr Sujay told her daughter to come back to India, however, by that time the Italian government was asking for certification to fly back to India.

The distraught father sent an SOS mail to the Indian embassy in Italy on March 12, 2020.

Not expecting a swift response, he was surprised and overwhelmed when the Indian Embassy in Italy called him on the night of March 13, informing him that his daughter will be flying back to India on 14th.

‘Modi government is the second parent to my daughter’

Honestly, I used to blame the Indian government for many years; Mr Sujay reminisced saying that he finally found that the Indian government had acted as a father figure.

His daughter returned to India on 15th March and was kept in quarantine at ITBP hospital. The elated father said that the government took care of everything including medication and food just as parents take care of their children.

The happy father thanked the Indian Embassy staff, including Air India crew and ITBP hospital staff.

I used to think I am the only father of my daughter but now I have found out that the Modi government is the second parent to my daughter. Thanks to the PM… I will work for him voluntarily, said Mr Sujay.