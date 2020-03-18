Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 cases in India rise to 142

A woman died in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths in India to three. Maharashtra has reported maximum cases of the highly contagious illness in India. The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

As the total number of infected people reached 142, the government has stopped incoming travel from a number of nations, including the European Union, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.

Amid coronavirus scare in the state, the Maharashtra government has implemented a slew of measures to curb the spread of the virus. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code had been imposed in Nagpur and Nashik. Starting from today, around 40,000 shops will remain closed in Nagpur for the next three day.

The state government has decided to stamp all those people who have been sent to 100% ‘home quarantine’, according to report. The Thackeray government has made it a punishable offence if any person attempts to evade the compulsory quarantine, or breaks ‘home quarantine’ and would forcibly move such person to a government isolation facility.