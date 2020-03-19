Spain closes Mallorca,Tourists asked to go home

The lock-down of Spain’s most exotic tourist island -The Mallorca, made the 25,000 tourists frantically searching for ways to get back home as the airliners have cut short its services to the infected country.

Francina Armengol, the president of the Balearic Islands, which includes the island of Mallorca requested

the tourists to find their way back home, as tourism is a negative experience- getting forced to the confinement of a hotel room.

Spain is infected heavily with the virus with 638 deaths and 14,800 cases reported as Covid positive.