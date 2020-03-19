Trump:Covid may last for four months, Signals a great recession on the way

Signaling a long battle against the ‘enemy of Humanity’- the Covid-19 virus, US President Trump today said that the virus will take up to July to completely get washed-out from the US. The WHO on Wednesday slated the coronavirus as an enemy of humanity.

“So it seems to me that if we do a really good job… People are talking about July, August, something like that,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked how long the outbreak might last.

Rising an alarm the US president said the world may steep into a great recession due to the virus. The US president also urged Americans to abstain from social gatherings to groups not more than 10,both indoors or outdoors. The luxurious malls,dine-outs, and Casinos in Nevada are in a complete lock-down to curb the spread of the pandemic.