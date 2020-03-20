Free car parking announced in UAE

A free parking scheme was announced in UAE. The municipalities of Sharjah and Ajman has announced this scheme.

As per the scheme those people who have expired paid parking permits will not be charged until the end of March.

“The services will be provided electronically to avoid gatherings. We urge subscribers not to come and gather at the municipality customer service centers and not worry about parking permit renewal”, said Thabi Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality.

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, director-general of the Ajman Municipality, said the authority will not charge those with paid parking permits which expired in March. “All of them can park for free until the end of the month.”