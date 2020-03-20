NEWSInternational

Coronavirus : After ‘Toilet Licking’, ‘No Bra During Quarantine’ challenge goes viral on social medias

Mar 20, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 217,510 with 9,020 deaths, across 157 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. On Wednesday there were 236 new deaths reported and 8,015 new cases globally.

Most of the people are currently self-quarantined in houses to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

However, women on the internet are enjoying their no bra time during self-quarantine.Some are even sharing their pictures with the most hilarious captions on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the best ones online.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close