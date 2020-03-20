Coronavirus : After ‘Toilet Licking’, ‘No Bra During Quarantine’ challenge goes viral on social medias

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 217,510 with 9,020 deaths, across 157 countries and territories at 1100 GMT Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. On Wednesday there were 236 new deaths reported and 8,015 new cases globally.

Most of the people are currently self-quarantined in houses to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

However, women on the internet are enjoying their no bra time during self-quarantine.Some are even sharing their pictures with the most hilarious captions on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the best ones online.

1 minute we go from im in the ghetto bra da da da the next minute we go im in quarantine cough cough #CronaVirus #meme — Jeremiah (@mr_stewart1423) March 20, 2020

day 3 of quarantine: if i ever have to wear bra again i’ll riot pic.twitter.com/1OWwUP3IGt — katya? neo z?ne³³ (@multishmulti) March 20, 2020

The day I have to wear a bra again after all this quarantine stuff passes…that’s the day I will suffer the most… — Megzzz (@kewlpizzamom) March 20, 2020

I am one of the few people who finds this quarantine a blessing— for I can wear my bralette tops and sport bras everyday ???? My comfort clothes! ? pic.twitter.com/L6D2WZsJvU — ?deb? (@debtadle) March 20, 2020

This quarantine means no bra. #winning — Kathy Kroeker (@kkblahblah) March 20, 2020

I haven't worn a bra since this quarantine started so after this pandemic my titties gonna be *SAG*-eligible if you know what I'm sayin — Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) March 20, 2020