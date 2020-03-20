Coronavirus : United States announces huge financial aid for Pakistan to combat COVID-19

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells says United States will provide one million dollars to Pakistan under USAID programme to bolster monitoring and rapid response against Coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that U.S. and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.

She further said that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, investigating Coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.