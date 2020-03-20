Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu express his desire to make film based on Pinarayi Vijayan!

Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu has revealed that he want to make a film based on the life of Communist leader and present Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

Aashiq revealed this in a interactive session on his Instagram handle. He has engaged in a casual chat with his followers in Instagram. When asked if he ever plans to make a film based on a political leader’s life, who would it be, the director instantly replied back Kerala’s current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s name.

Aashiq Abu has been a left leaning activist ever since his college days. He is also a self confessed fan of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, there were rumors about directors Shrikumar Menon and B Unnikrishnan planning to make biopics on the CM, but all that ended up as plain rumors.