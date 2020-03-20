Priest arrested for molesting minor girl

Agra police had arrested a priest in the local temple for trying to rape a girl. The incident is reported from Kagraul area in Agra. The accused is identified as Jagdish Das resident Nauni, Jagner.

As per police, the minor girl aged 14 went to temple on Thursday afternoon to clean the temple. Then the accused called her inside on the pretext of giving him wood. Then he started molesting her there. From escape from the molestation the teenager ran towards the toilet and then the accused closed the door of toilet.

The victim was rescued by the locals who reached there after hearing the screaming the girl. They had informed the police.Police has lodged FIR against the accused as per the complaint of the victim. The accused had been taken into custody.

The teenager has been sent to Agra for medical treatment.