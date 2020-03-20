Reliance Jio increased data limit of its prepaid plans: Details inside

India’s leading internet and telecom service provider, Reliance Jio has announced that it will offer more data in some of its prepaid plans. The launch of four new 4G data vouchers were announced on Friday.

The new 4G data vouchers are offered for Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101.These can be clubbed with any of the existing prepaid plan that Jio users are using. By this the customer will get more data and complementary extra non-Jio voice minutes.

For Rs 11, users will now get 800MB of 4G data (up from 400MB), and an additional 75 minutes of non-Jio talktime minutes. For Rs 21, users will get 2GB of 4G data (up from 1GB), and 200 additional non-Jio minutes. For Rs 51, users will get 6GB of extra data (up from 3GB) and 500 extra non-Jio minutes, and for Rs 101, users will get 12GB of extra data (up from 6GB) along with 1,000 minutes of extra non-Jio calling minutes.