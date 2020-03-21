See pictures of Bollywood stars who were in self-quarantine

Coronavirus had made several celebrities of Bollywood to be locked down in their homes. As film shootings and other public gatherings were suspended several Bollywood stars are forced to stay in their homes in self-quarantine. And in self-quarantine the stars had find out various ways to stay busy and fit.

Arjun Kapoor now does cardio on his terrace to get some fresh air. Arjun Kapoor shared a video in his Insta stories as he walked around on the terrace “to get a bit of oxygen and sun and get a bit of cardio”.

Jacqueline Fernandez is also working out at home to keep fit. She shared a video of her surya namaskar which is a part of her yoga routine and captioned it, “This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it’s a great workout! I do 108 yoga to the rescue!!!”

Sonali Bendre posted a selfie with a book and a sterilizer kept in front of her on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan is also using good use of his time to try his hands at cooking. The actor made an omelette for himself and showed it on his Instagram stories.

Filmmaker Onir shared a video from the kitchen as he made paranthas by himself.