Yogi Adityanath declares 1000 Rs as Corona relief for UP labors

Yogi Adityanath government declared 1000 Rs as Corona aide for 35 lakh labors in the state. There are 20,3700 construction workers and 15,0000 registered laborers in the state.

The aide is for laborers to meet their daily expenses as Coronavirus shrinks the state’s businesses and construction activities making the life of daily wagers tougher. Apart from this, all registered laborers will be given maintenance allowance. CM Yogi has announced the immediate payment of Manrega wages. The assistance amount of one thousand rupees will go directly to the account of the labor.