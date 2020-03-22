Actress Hansika Motwani’s holiday pictures from the Maldives : See Pics

Hansika Motwani is an Indian actress who chiefly appears in Tamil films. She also appears in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. Hansika made her film debut in Telugu cinema with Desamuduru film, and became the recipient of numerous accolades, including Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

Motwani appeared in a couple of Telugu movies, including Kantri and Maska. She started her career in Tamil cinema with Mappillai film and then appeared in several highest-grossing Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru. She debuted in Malayalam cinema with Villain film.

Hansika Motwani recently took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from her exotic vacation to the Maldives.

