Ayushman Khurana’s new thriller movie to get release date on October

Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana had a fabulous carrier till now. All his movies had repeatedly grossed well in the box-office as of now.No Khurana is set to star in an action thriller movie- a genre he had not tried so far.In his next project, he will portray a daring police officer.

For this, the blockbuster creator Ayushman Khurana is going to work with Anubhav Sinha once again. Prior to this, Anubhav Sinha had worked with Ayushman in ‘Article 15’, which was well accepted by fans and critics. The script for the action film was accepted by the actor while he was holidaying with his family, as the actor distanced himself from the sets to spend some quality time with his loved ones.

The action thriller film of Ayushman Khurana has not been named but it will get its release date on October 16 this year.