“CoronaVirus checks for ‘sunnat’ before attacking !!! ” : Users spreading falsehood on TikTok ; Watch Videos

The global coronavirus death toll has hit 11000 as the deadly bug spreads across the planet.o stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing — staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

But Some users take to TikTok to spread falsehood, launch campaign against social distancing.In one such video, a man in a black shirt can be seen greeting his three friends. When one of them refuses to shake his hand highlighting concerns about contracting coronavirus infection that may ultimately lead to death, the man in the black shirt gives him a lesson in Islam.

He makes a bizarre statement, “You will leave Sunnat (traditional Islamic custom) today and Islam tomorrow due to your fear of death. We are Muslims and therefore we are not afraid to die.” His reluctant friend, now enlightened by the teachings of Islam, then proceeds to hug the man in the black shirt.

#CoronaVirus checks for 'sunnat' before attacking. Arey bhai virus hain ya AAP ka #TahirHussain pic.twitter.com/TNbQOMdn1c — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) March 20, 2020

In another TikTok video, a group of Muslims sporting skull caps can be seen talking about coronavirus. When one of them stops the other from shaking hands, he is rebuked. The protagonist claims, “Islam teaches us that shaking hands spread love not coronavirus.” They then leave the scene gloating over the fact that they have managed to stay true to Islamic preachings. Interestingly, the informed friend who earlier tried to highlight that physical contact can spread infection can later be seen saluting the protagonist for making him realise the ideals of Islam.

At a time when social distancing is crucial to preventing the spread of the pandemic, these TikTok videos encourage people under the guise of Islamic teachings to indulge in risky social behaviour.