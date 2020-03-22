HBD Dhvani Bhanushali : Here are some unknown facts about the singer

Dhvani Bhanushali is an Indian singer. Born in Mumbai and educated in Dehradun, she is mostly known for her single “Vaaste” which has crossed over 700 million views on YouTube. She is also the youngest singer to hit 1 billion views on YouTube through her two singles, “Vaaste” and “Leja Re”, at age 21. She started her music career with the songs “Tere Mere Reprise” from Chef, “Humsafar Acoustic” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Veere” from Veere Di Wedding and “Ishtehaar” from the film Welcome To New York.

# “Since childhood, she was inclined towards make-up and used my make-up stuff from the dressing table. Everyone used to laugh a lot upon seeing her. She now does her own make-up in her songs.”Dhvani‘s mother Rinku said.

#She shares a great bond with her father Vinod Bhanushali, who is the president of Global Marketing and Media Publishing for T-Series.

#The singer is fond of travelling like her father. She spends a lot of time visiting new cities, meeting people and understanding her culture closely. Apart from this, she likes adventure sports since childhood. She likes horse riding, shooting and water sports.

#Dhvani is an animal lover and also owns a dog.

#She has a weakness for samosa. Born in Mumbai, she likes North Indian samosas.

#Her dream is to work with music maestro A R Rahman.