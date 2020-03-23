Bodies of Indians drowned in Oman recovered

Dead bodies of two Indians hailing from Kerala(Malayalis) were recovered from Khubara wadi 250 KM North-West of Muscat. The Malayalis were identified as Bijeesh residents of Eranjoli near Thalassery, Kannur, and Sujith residing in Kollam.

The duo was carried away by the flash floods when crossing the mountainous valley in a car. Lightening floods are usual in Wadi when the rain lashes on mountains. Sujith and Bijeesh had a retail grocery shop in Araqi, Ibri. The incident happened Sunday at around 7 PM. They had contacted friends on Phone informing the vehicle is trapped in flash floods and sought their help pinning their location on the map.

Soon the Indian embassy was informed and the search operations started at night. The vehicle was found a few distance downstream but Sujith and Bijeesh were missing. Oman Civil defense found the dead body of Bijeesh today morning. The body of Sujith was later found further downstream by Monday afternoon. The relatives of both Sujith and Bijeesh reside in Oman.