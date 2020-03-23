New song from ‘Master’ starring Vijay released: Watch it here

A new song from the upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’ starring Tamil superstar Vijay has released online. The lyric video of the song ‘Andha Kanna Paathaakkaa’ was released online.

The song supposed to be the main romantic track ‘features the lead pair, Vijay and Malavika Mohanan. Yuvan Shankar Raja has sung the song. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of the song. And the lyrics is penned by filmmaker Vignesh Shivn.

‘Master’ is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay plays a college professor in the film Vijay Sethupathi essays the villain role. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Mahendran, Gouri G Kishan, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramaniam and many others are part of the supporting cast.