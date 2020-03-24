Coronavirus : BJP MP Sunny Deol shares an important message; Watch Video

BJP MP Sunny Deol has appealed to the people to isolate themselves and avoid crowd in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said coronavirus was spreading fast in the world and has now entered India. “The only way to fight it (coronavirus) is that everyone along with family should isolate,” Deol said in a two-minute video posted on his Twitter handle.

Deol asked people to isolate themselves the way they did during the ”Janta Curfew” following a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22. “We should not assemble and we should stay away from crowd,” said Deol in his message. Watch the video here: