Mia Khalifa shares her latest pics during self-quarantine : See Pics

Actress Mia Khalifa shares her latest pics on Instagram where she can be seen wearing an orange coloured tube bikini flaunting her newly found ripped body.She wrote in the caption, “Kinda miss the outdoors / Kinda happy indoors where I’m not infecting anyone high risk or myself.”

She used the hashtags #saferathome #butijustgottheseeditsback in her post as well. And we couldn’t agree more! It is indeed, safer at home. But Mia Khalifa shared a picture of herself outdoors and for the location, she chose to write, “Quarantine”. We are in love with the classic Mia Khalifa double pigtails and sunglass look. She can be seen donning a pair of brown boots to go with the orange coloured two-piece tube bikini.