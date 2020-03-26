Bollywood’s style of ‘Lockdown’: See what BTown stards doing on lockdown

India is going through a nationwide lockdown declared by the union government. The nationwide lockdown was declared to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities in the Bollywood has warmheartedely welcomed the lockdown.

The ‘BTown’ celebrities had took to their social media handles to share how they are spenting their life during the lockdown. Many of them have also been posting awareness videos, urging people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

Actress Katrina Kaif posted a video of her cleaning her home with a broom, and said that ‘we all have to do our part’. “Day 21 -One day at a time guys…….we all gotta do our part…….. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ….. this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome (sic)”, she wrote. Earlier, she had also shared a video of her washing dishes .

Planted a love for gardening in the hearts of my children and this is my harvest-their help in digging, watering and this big bowl of Ceylon https://t.co/fpPlluwNXs grows like a weed and propagates easily. Not growing actual weed yet unfortunately:) pic.twitter.com/RrQx0d7gwf — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 26, 2020