Coronavirus : Amitabh Bachchan shares an important message on Twitter ; Watch Video

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday came up with the new information about COVID-19. He shared a video on his official Twitter account and referred to a study that suggests that coronavirus can be transmitted by the Fecal-Oral route. Importantly, the Twitter post of Amitabh Bachchan has been retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor, who has been actively tweeting about coronavirus and appealing his fans to stay indoors and safe, explained how feces of a person can contain the COVID-19 days after his treatment. “If a fly or Mosquito sits on it and then sits on eatables then the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) would be faster,” he added.

In the video message, Amitabh Bachchan also discussed the measures including social distancing, washing hands, and staying indoors to save protect ourselves from deadly disease.