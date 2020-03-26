Scientists find half of Covid-patients have digestive issues

Research by Chinese scientists has found a peculiar connection between gut health and novel coronavirus attack. More than 48.5 percent of those infected had diarrhea or vomiting as the early symptoms of novel coronavirus infection. Some had also complained about abdominal pain during the onset of the disease.

US scientists who analyzed this data from China from 204 COVID-19 admitted to three hospitals in the Hubei province between Jan. 18 and Feb 28; were amused to find that 7 percent of the patients had no respiratory problems at all, for a virus known to attack the respiratory system.

Researchers said patients with digestive symptoms experienced a longer time from symptom onset to hospital admission than those without digestive symptoms, nine days versus 7.3 days. The study suggests patients with digestive symptoms waited longer to seek medical attention because they did not suspect they had COVID-19 due to the absence of respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath.

“Clinicians must bear in mind that digestive symptoms, such as diarrhea, maybe a presenting feature of COVID-19,” researchers said in the published report in the journal. “Doctors should raise an index of suspicion for any of these cases rather than waiting for respiratory symptoms to emerge,” warned the scientists