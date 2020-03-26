“Sunny Leone earning big money from her adult website during lockdown”,says Kamaal R Khan

Sunny Leone was a big name in porn industry, before she decided to bid goodbye to it and make a career in Bollywood. From Canada, she shifted to India with her husband Daniel Webber. Nonetheless, the websites associated with her and videos are still active on internet.

According to Kamaal R Khan, Sunny Leone is earning big money from her adult website. “Iss Mahamari Ke time Main #SunnyLeone Ke Maze Hain. She is earning millions of rupees per day. Everyone is visiting her website to watch her porn films and paying for membership.[sic],” Kamaal R Khan aka KRK posted.

This rant comes after the media reports which claimed that the government of India has lifted ban on adult websites from 25 March. It is seen as an attempt to promote home isolation in the times of the Covid-19 outbreak.