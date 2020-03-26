Why did ex wife Suzanne moved in with Hrithik Roshan ? Know the reason here

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has opened up about the fact that his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, has temporarily moved out of her home to stay with the actor, so that the duo can co-parent their children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple, who have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, divorced in 2014.

The War star shared a picture of Sussanne on Instagram, writing, ‘It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdown.’

‘It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.’

Hrithik said while the world talks about humanity coming together, he believes it represents more than an idea, ‘especially for parents sharing custody of their kids’.

‘How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.’