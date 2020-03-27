Handwashchallenge: Bollywood actor shares funny video: Watch it here

India is going through a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus. All most all people except working in the essential services notified by the government are asked to stay at home.

Now various challenges, videos, memes are circulating all around social media. Now Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh too joined the queue.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share an animation video of himself washing hands to scare away the coronavirus.

“Itna corona mujhe pyaar #coronavirus #Handwashchallenge”, he captioned the video. The video has an old Hindi film song ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ from the 1990s as is background. As the song plays, animation of a coronavirus expresses its fondness for Riteish as he tries to avoid it on his hands.

The Covid-19 lockdown has meant all work in film and television industry has been stopped. What began on Sunday as janta curfew, has been extended till April 15.